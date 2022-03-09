New apartment complex with affordable options coming to Blacksburg

After much debate, a new apartment complex, expected to include more affordable options, will be coming to Blacksburg.

BLACKSBURG,, Va. – After much debate, a new apartment complex, expected to include more affordable options, will be coming to Blacksburg.

During the nearly two hours of public comment Tuesday night, a majority of the people voiced their opposition to the apartment building.

Blacksburg’s Town Council still voted to rezone the land, approving the affordable housing project.

The company, Community Housing Projects, will build 56 apartment units on this empty lot at the corner of Country Club Drive and South Main Street.

During Tuesday’s meeting, some of the concerns brought up were increased traffic in an already congested area and the land not being suitable for this type of residential zoning.

Those in favor of the plan cited the critical need for more affordable housing in town.

”Blacksburg, as you know, has an urgent need for affordable housing and density is the way we will begin to start addressing it,” one person in attendance said.

Ad

“Because it is too dense and too large for the neighborhood, and therefore, inconsistent with community character goal of conservation and stabilization,” another included.

Town council passed the ordinance in a 5-1 vote.

The project is expected to cost $10 million.