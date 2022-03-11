Jury trial begins for Lynchburg man charged in 2019 homicide

A Lynchburg man charged in connection with a 2019 homicide while he was a teenager appeared in court on Thursday.

Devon Bailey, 17, faces several charges including first-degree murder and robbery.

He was 15 years old when he allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Darius Saunders Jr. on Dec. 28, 2019.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison says police responded to the 1700-block of Maple St. for a malicious wounding.

That’s where officers found Bailey with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Officers say Bailey told them he was buying marijuana – and was then approached in the street by a man who was trying to rob him.

Bailey alleged he wrestled a gun from the man and fired two shots, striking the man and accidentally shooting himself.

But investigators say they followed a trail of blood back to the 600-block of Gum St., where they found Saunders dead in his apartment.

Harrison said social media photos and videos show Bailey posing with the firearm before the incident and online messages, allegedly sent by Baily, claim he wanted to rob someone. She also said evidence tracks Bailey’s DNA back to Saunders’ apartment.

Thirteen witnesses testified Thursday. Three more are expected to testify Friday before the jury deliberates.