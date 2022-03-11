Two men injured after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two men were hurt in a shooting Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Greenlawn Ave NW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

Authorities say Roanoke Fire-EMS transported one man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, while the other was treated on scene.

According to Roanoke Police, no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time as this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.