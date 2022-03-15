Man dies in Henry County crash on Route 57

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

A 1996 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck was driving on Route 57, about off of Philpott Highway, when police said it went off the right side of the road, drove into a ditch and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity.

Below is a map showing the approximate crash location.