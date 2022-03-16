Alleghany County man receives multiple life sentences for sexually molesting three children

Joseph Akers received three life sentences for sexually molesting three children

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An Alleghany County man has received multiple life sentences for sexually molesting three children, according to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Joseph Akers, 35, of Covington was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 90 years in prison. In total, Akers received three life sentences to be suspended after he serves the 90-year active term plus another 60 years suspended.

At a previous hearing, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said that Akers entered guilty pleas for abduction with intent to defile, two counts of object sexual penetration and six counts of aggravated sexual battery.

“It’s hard to imagine these atrocities existed,” said Shaun Mabry, chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney.

In court, Mabry pointed out that experts determined that Akers has a pedophilic disorder and a long history of domestic violence, which makes him likely to reoffend.

The defense attorney, Taylor Baker, asked the court for leniency because Akers accepted responsibility even though he claims he did not remember “a great deal of time” due to his methamphetamine addiction.

Mabry requested the court to impose three life sentences “for the three lives that were fundamentally broken.”