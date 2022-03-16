‘Investing in these little ones’: New NRV program gets children ready for kindergarten

A program in the New River Valley aims to help at-risk pre-K students get ready for kindergarten.

RADFORD, Va. – The first day of kindergarten can be harder for some than others, that’s why a new Radford City Public Schools Program is stepping in to help.

“A lot of focus on literacy and instruction, but they’ll also be some time for them to be with their friends and build relationships with the teachers and that’s a really really important part of a child’s early education,” said Radford City Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Rob Graham.

Kinder Camps is a free three-week camp in the summer that brings pre-K children to a school setting. From literacy to socialization, it helps students get acclimated. It’s an early introduction to school, so even the smallest tasks, like holding a lunch tray in line, aren’t overwhelming.

“This gives those kids who might struggle with that activity a little bit of an extra chance to learn and practice,” said Director of Childhood Success for United Way of Southwest Virginia, Susan Patrick.

Carilion Clinic and UWSWVA are teaming up to provide these resources to the New River Valley’s youngest learners.

“Investing in these little ones, helping them get on a pathway to success, will help them for the rest of their lives,” said Carilion Western Region Vice President, Bill Flattery.

The program has proven successful. Last year, there were 23 camps in six localities and hundreds of students participated.

“One hundred percent of the kids that came through Kinder Camps at other schools showed improvement and midway through the year was on track in literacy performance as well,” explained UWSWVA President and CEO, Travis Staton.

From building confidence in academics to building relationships, Kinder Camps is a good way to kickstart kindergarten.