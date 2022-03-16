Man found guilty in Bedford County crash that left three injured, including an infant

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man who was charged in a crash that sent a family of three to the hospital back in November 2021 has been found guilty on all four charges against him.

34-year-old Brandon Bateman, of Goodview, faces the following charges in connection to the incident:

2 counts of maiming

DWI, his fourth within 10 years

Driving on a revoked license in Virginia (DUI-related)

This crash happened on Nov. 6, 2021, on Route 122 just north of Joppa Mill Road.

On the day of the crash, Bateman was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and hit a 2011 Jeep Patriot. The crash sent 24-year-old Nathan Everson Jr., 25-year-old Megan Gary and an infant to the hospital for treatment.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said Bateman had been driving on Route 460 toward Route 122 at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour and going over the double yellow lines.

According to authorities, Bateman blew a .19 in an alcohol breath test, which is more than double the legal limit in Virginia.

Bateman pleaded no content and will be sentenced on June 24 at 1:30 p.m.