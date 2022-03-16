Virginia senators praise Ukrainian president, stop short of calling for no-fly zone

Virginia’s U.S. Senators are weighing in on the conflict in Europe and helping Ukraine.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his heroism, and they say they support the decision to provide aid; however, the two Democrats stopped short of backing a no-fly-zone.

“Ukrainian air force still has in public disclosure 54 planes. Some of this is about who controls the airspace. I think the much more effective tools right now, anti-tank, the anti-aircraft missiles, the stingers,” said Warner.

“I don’t see the categorical difference between missiles and air defense systems and aircraft. Now, these should be operated by the Ukrainian defense forces, and that’s the issue. Ukrainian defense forces are not trained to operate traditional American platforms,” said Kaine.

President Joe Biden addressed the war in Europe on Wednesday, promising to send more weapons; but he isn’t fulfilling all of Zelenskyy’s requests out of concern of further conflict.