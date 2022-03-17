‘It’s heartbreaking because that’s my city gone’: Virginia Tech student from Ukraine reacts to war

As the war continues in Ukraine, Virginia Tech students with families who lived in the region are speaking out.

“It’s heartbreaking because that’s my city gone,” said Bogdan Ivanytsia, who’s from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Ivanytsia said he is devastated as the war continues in Ukraine.

“I felt like my whole world shattered, and in reality it did, I mean, that’s my whole memories of my childhood.”

The Virginia Tech Sophomore majoring in Geography watched in agony as the Russian military destroyed the city he once knew.

“I’ve seen places where I graduated be completely ruined, I see the restaurants that I used to go to filled with rubble and broken windows, I see rockets used every day on the metro I used to get to school.”

His family including his parents, grandparents and siblings were able to escape and reach Germany.

However, he does have friends staying in bomb shelters or who joined the defense forces to protect their homes against Russia.

“I’ve lost friends, I’ve lost contact with childhood friends.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the U.S. Congress for more aid Wednesday.

Ivanystia’s message is simple: Now is the time to stand up and help the people in Ukraine.

“I want my city to survive to the best of its ability. I want people in the world to wake and realize it’s not a Ukraine-Russia issue. It’s a world issue. I want this to stop.”