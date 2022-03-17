Man in custody after trying to rob a Martinsville bank then crashing his motorcycle while trying to escape, police say

A 35-year-old Martinsville man is recovering in the hospital after authorities said he tried to rob a bank on Thursday afternoon.

MARTINSIVLLE, Va. – A 35-year-old Martinsville man is recovering in the hospital after authorities said he tried to rob a bank on Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., Barry Mullins entered Carter Bank and Trust, at 4 East Commonwealth Boulevard, opened a bag and ordered the teller to put money into it, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police were immediately notified as he was unsuccessful at getting any money and then left the bank.

Officers found him as he was driving away on a motorcycle and police said that after a brief vehicle pursuit, he was involved in a wreck with a police vehicle while off-road behind a building on Clay Street.

Mullins was taken into custody without further incident and is currently being treated for minor injuries at Sovah Health in Martinsville.

Once released from the hospital, he will be charged with attempted bank robbery, felony attempt to elude police, and other related charges to the robbery and pursuit, according to the police department.