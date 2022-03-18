Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A motorcyclist is suffering from serious injuries after a crash in Lynchburg Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., Lynchburg police responded to the 2400 block of Rivermont Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Rivermont Avenue and attempted to turn onto Norfolk Avenue when it hit a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Rivermont Avenue.

First responders arrived at the scene and began lifesaving measures on the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as a 42-year-old man.

The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was charged with reckless driving.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer M. Bauserman of the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455- 6047.