Neighbors raise concern over ‘dangerous’ intersection after serious Lynchburg crash

There’s some concern in Lynchburg over what neighbors call a dangerous intersection. This after many witnessed a serious accident on Rivermont Ave near Randolph College Thursday night.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There’s some concern in Lynchburg over what neighbors call a dangerous intersection. This after many witnessed a serious accident on Rivermont Ave near Randolph College Thursday night.

Police say it was around 4:30 p.m. when a driver tried to turn left onto Norfolk Ave and struck a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist is in critical condition and crews had to start life-saving measures at the scene.

A lot of people were there when it happened and right after. They said while it’s horrific, they’re surprised these kinds of things don’t happen more often.

Heather Legge was working in the Rivermont area that night when she heard something that made her jump up from her desk.

“I heard someone scream, ‘Oh my God, help me,’” she said.

She ran outside to see what was going on. The former EMT was one of the first people to come across the accident. She said everyone jumped in to help.

Ad

“My first thought was, ‘Wow, this is really bad. What kind of carnage am I going to come up on?” she said. “But also, I wasn’t surprised. I come to work here each day and it’s an intersection I won’t leave from.”

Heather isn’t the only one who avoids the Norfolk and Rivermont Ave intersection.

Courtney Mitchell has lived in the area her whole life and says it’s a troublesome spot.

“I didn’t see it, but I can tell you it’s not an ideal place,” she said.

There’s a bend in the road and cars line the street, making it tough to see. With Randolph College next door and several businesses in the area, she said it’s always busy.

“I have two girls that are 23 and I have an 18-year-old, so they’re drivers,” Mitchell said. “Of course, when I hear sirens, as a mom, your first thought is ‘Where are they at? Are they okay?’”

In the case of the motorcyclist, the driver was charged with reckless driving. However, these women believe it could happen to anyone.

Ad

Police say there have been three accidents at the intersection over the last couple of years. As the weather warms up and more motorcyclists get on the road, they ask drivers to use caution.