A look from a VDOT traffic cam of what's happening on US 11 in Rockbridge County on March 18, 2022.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers in Rockbridge County are being asked to avoid part of U.S. 11 due to police activity.

The road is closed in both directions near Exit 175 off of Interstate 81.

That exit is currently blocked.

10 News has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information about what’s going on.