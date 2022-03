(Floyd County , Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Floyd County, Va. – Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 65 year old Nancy Phillips.

Phillips was last seen driving a white 2002 Mercury Sable on Indian Valley Road headed towards Phillips Road Friday morning around 9 a.m.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Floyd County Sheriffs Office at 540-745-9334.