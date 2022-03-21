Virginia Tech hosts event for students, community to openly reflect on the war in Ukraine

The event will be Monday at 7 at the Graduate Life Center.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is offering a space for students and the public to reflect on the war in Ukraine Monday night.

To help inform the public, the Cranwell International Center is hosting an event called “Coming Together: Reflection and Learning in the Midst of the War in Ukraine.”

During the event, participants can engage in personal reflection or talk to other students and staff members about the crisis.

Eventgoers can also plant sunflowers, make luminaries, engage in traditional paper crafts, and “learn about Maslenitsa/Maslyana, Slavic festival marking the coming of spring and demonstrating the cultural connections between Ukraine and the broader region.”

It is a spot for students like Bogdan Ivanytsia, a Virginia Tech sophomore from Kyiv, who may want to reflect and get assistance during this difficult time.

Ivanytsia said it is difficult looking at the images of his city after the Russian military attacked.

“It doesn’t feel real, but unfortunately it is because you know I have friends there. I have acquaintances there. I see places where I graduated be completely ruined. I see the restaurants that I go to with friends filled with rubble and broken windows,” Ivanytsia said.

The event will be hosted in the multipurpose room inside the Graduate Life Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech said there will be traditional Ukrainian food and drinks such as tea, pierogis, syrnki and blini served during the event,