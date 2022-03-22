Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead inside Dublin apartment

DUBLIN, Va. – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Dublin Monday afternoon.

At about 4:21 p.m., the Dublin Police Department responded to the Briarwood Apartments for a well-being check.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man, then later found a woman’s body inside the apartment.

Authorities said no other people were found inside the apartment.

Police arrested and charged the man with second-degree murder after a preliminary investigation.

The man is being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities are still working to notify family members of the incident, so they have not yet identified the man or woman.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.