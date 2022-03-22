Roanoke College names Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as 12th president

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College has a new president, and he doesn’t have to travel far for this new gig.

The board of trustees named Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as the college’s 12th president.

Shushok currently serves as vice president for Student Affairs at Virginia Tech.

He has 30 years of experience in higher education and roles, including associate vice president and senior associate vice president.

Shushok said he’s looking forward to working at Roanoke College.

“I hope to elevate the story of Roanoke College. It is a remarkable place and the kind of education they are delivering is really a diamond that more people need to know about,” Shushok said.

The college’s current president, Michael Maxey, is expected to retire in July.