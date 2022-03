Screenshot from a VDOT camera taken at 5:40 p.m. on March 23, 2022, at mile marker 128 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Drivers leaving the New River Valley may want to avoid Interstate 81.

At mile marker 127.2, a tractor-trailer crash has closed both northbound shoulders, as well as the left lane.

The crash is about a mile south of the Ironto exit.

As of 6:12 p.m., VDOT reports that backups are about 5.5 miles.