Want to step up your social media game? This new Roanoke selfie studio can help

ROANOKE, Va. – A new attraction for people to take pictures just opened up in Roanoke.

Soshal Selfie Studio is now ready for guests. It’s located on Peters Creek Rd. near Shenandoah Ave.

The William Fleming Cheerleading team was on hand to check out the new venue.

There were plenty of rooms and themes for visitors to get just the right angles.

The Colonels were having a blast, especially in the money room.

Whether it’s for Facebook, Instagram or just to share with friends, the photo-ops were endless.

There’s also a DJ on-site to help set the tone for a fun, selfie-filled visit.

Owner Connie Mills is thrilled to see her dream become a reality.

“I just thought a place to create content for social media or just plain selfies were great here to make it kind of fun, not just for kids but for adults,” said Mills.

“This is so, so, so cool. I’ve always seen celebrities or people on the internet at selfie-studios and I’m like that is so cool, I want to go to one of those,” said Jadyn Rhodes, one of the Fleming cheerleaders.

If you’re looking to get in on the fun, Soshal Selfie Studio is open Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.