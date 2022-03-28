Eight people displaced by fire at Martinsville apartment complex

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Eight people have been displaced by a fire at a Martinsville apartment complex early Monday morning, according to city officials.

Authorities said the fire happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 1032 Mountain Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they found heavy smoke coming from apartment #3 in the complex.

All tenants made it out of the building safely and the American Red Cross is helping the eight tenants who were displaced, officials said.

Authorities believe the cause of the fire was accidental and originated in the kitchen near the stove due to unattended cooking.