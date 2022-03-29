Families given less than 24 hours to vacate homes at Pulaski apartment complex

More than a dozen families in the New River Valley were given less than 24 hours to pack up their things and move out of their homes.

PULASKI, Va. – Savannah Beattie and her family have lived in A Pleasant Hills Townhomes for six years. Last week, they were given less than 24 hours’ notice to pack up their things and leave.

“Me and my husband start panicking, we start trying to call the owner, we tried to call the property manager, no one would answer,” Beattie said.

The Town of Pulaski’s building official found the townhomes had unsafe living conditions.

The inspectors said that it would be condemned if repairs weren’t made to the structure.

In response, Tuesday the owner notified all tenants living at the complete they had to vacate by Wednesday.

“I finally got everything packed away into storage, got into a hotel and settled and stuff like that,” she added.

Beattie says the attorney representing the owner did return March rent and will potentially give back security deposits, but nothing else was done to assist the families who were put out of their homes.

Ad

10 News spoke with Justin Steele, an attorney at the Law Office of James Steele, to see what responsibility the complex has to remedy the situation.

“In some situations, give back security deposits, give back prepaid rents, maybe assist with the cost of moving or the cost of placing them into a temporary housing situation,” said Steele.

According to the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, in a non-emergency situation that requires the tenant to temporarily vacate, the landlord should give at least a 30 days notice and relocate to another dwelling or hotel at no expense or cost to the tenant.

That was not done for the residents of A Pleasant Hills.

“I should be in my house stuffing a thousand Easter eggs like last year for the Easter egg hunt for these kids, it’s just really unfair,” added Beattie.