Minor charged in motorcycle crash that killed two in February

A minor is facing charges after two people died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A minor is facing charges after two people died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County last month.

Authorities said the crash, which happened along Lee Highway on Feb. 22, involved two motorcycles and a pickup truck.

Since the driver charged in the crash is a minor, officials are not releasing a name.

A court date for the minor has not been set yet.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued a statement to WSLS 10, saying: