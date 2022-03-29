Minor charged in motorcycle crash that killed two in February

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A minor is facing charges after two people died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County last month.
Authorities said the crash, which happened along Lee Highway on Feb. 22, involved two motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Since the driver charged in the crash is a minor, officials are not releasing a name.
A court date for the minor has not been set yet.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued a statement to WSLS 10, saying:
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office have met with both families of the men who lost their lives on Draper Mountain on February 21, 2022. A petition has been obtained against the surviving driver. The surviving driver was a juvenile at the time so we must adhere to juvenile privacy requirements; however, I do not believe that overrides the need to keep the public informed that a criminal petition has been obtained and the victims’ families have been consulted. A court date has not been set at this time.Justin L. Griffith with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office