Pulaski forced to condemn complex after owner declined temporary repairs

PULASKI, Va. – New details have been released on the cause of a condemned complex in Pulaski that forced families out of their homes.

The Town of Pulaski leaders say a building official found evidence like cracks and holes in floor joists at A Pleasant Hills Townhomes, leading to the determination that it was “structurally unsafe.”

Documents from Pulaski officials show the owner was given the option to add temporary supports.

The inspectors said that it would be condemned if repairs weren’t made to the structure.

Ultimately, the owner declined to do so and told tenants they had less than 24 hours to pack up and leave their homes.

