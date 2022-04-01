Virginia bill allows homeless youth to access shelter without a guardian

Thousands of homeless children across the Commonwealth wonder where they will end up sleeping for the night.

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of homeless children across the Commonwealth wonder where they will end up sleeping for the night.

But a bill could change that by making it easier to access shelter.

More than 20,000 students across the Commonwealth were reported homeless by public schools in 2019, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.

However, a bill passed the Virginia House and Senate to help homeless children over the age of 14 access shelter without an accompanied adult.

For the past two decades, McKinney-Vento Coordinator Malora Horn has worked with homeless students in Roanoke City Public Schools and said this bill could be a pivotal change.

“This is awesome,” she said. “This is huge.”

It could help children get off of the street and stay away from substance abuse and out of the hands of human trafficking, she said.

Ad

According to a federal report in 2020, 53% of victims in federal human trafficking prosecutions were children.

“It gives them an opportunity to stay safe,” Horn said. “Not to get involved or be a part of victimization.”

The bill could help banish the fear children have about seeking help as the department of social services is already overwhelmed, she said.

Horn said there are 64 students in Roanoke schools who are considered unaccompanied youth.

Twenty-four of them are middle and high school-aged. Without shelter stability, Horn said students battle trauma and struggle to focus on their education.

“It can make a difference for the rest of your life,” she said. “When you look at all the risks it puts those children that are already at high risk. A lot of these children have experienced many years and cycles of homelessness.”

Ad

With 230 Roanoke families still without permanent housing, Horn said the bill is an opportunity to end a dreadful cycle.

It will go into effect as a law starting July 1.