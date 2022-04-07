Court bailiff in Alleghany County, Covington arrested on drug distribution charges

A man who worked as a court bailiff in Alleghany County and Covington has been arrested on drug distribution charges, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man who worked as a court bailiff in Alleghany County and Covington has been arrested on drug distribution charges, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they were notified by Virginia State Police that Benjamin Fitzgerald was arrested for the distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.

Fitzgerald was immediately terminated and was a full-time bailiff of less than a year, deputies said. He graduated the basic jail/court security academy in Nov. 2021.

He is being held without bond at Botetourt County Regional Jail.