Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years after plea deal for 2020 murder

ROANOKE, Va. – A man charged with a 2020 murder plead no contest in court Thursday.

Joshua Salters, of Roanoke, will spend 12 years in prison after an Oct. 25th shooting on Gayle Street in northwest Roanoke.

The victim, Kenneth Scott, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As we’ve reported, Salters was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2020 shooting on Gayle Street.

However, court records also show he committed this crime while on probation for second-degree murder in a 2007 case.

Salters is due back in court in May for a revocation hearing.