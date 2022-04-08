Officer’s use of deadly force justified in Roanoke County shooting, report says

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The use of deadly force in an officer-involved shooting last year was justified, according to a review by the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The incident happened on November 26, 2021 on Lantern Street in the North Lakes area when officers said they responded to a call for a domestic dispute.

Officers said they tried to talk with 52-year-old Shawn Alan Smith, who they said was inside of a home and non-compliant. Smith then came outside and “engaged with an officer” — that’s when two shots were fired, according to police.

Smith was fatally wounded in the shooting, police said.

Per department policy, the officer involved in the incident was placed on administrative leave and the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Brian Holohan, conducted an independent review.

Ad

In the review, Holohan said the use deadly force was justified due to the officer’s “fear of death or serious injury at the hands of Mr. Smith.”

Holohan notified the Chief of Police of his findings in a letter.

You can read the full letter here.