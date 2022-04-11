One dead after house fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

One person is dead after a house fire in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said they not able to provide any further information on the victim.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews responded to a house fire in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews responded just before 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave. NW.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the attic.

One victim was found inside the home. Authorities did not have any further information on the victim’s condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.