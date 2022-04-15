Woman seriously injured in Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after police said she was hit by a car in Roanoke on Thursday.

Authorities said that the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Hershberger Road NW and Rutgers Street NW.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman lying in the road with serious injuries. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The suspect vehicle was not at the scene when officers arrived, and authorities said details are limited.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to this accident.