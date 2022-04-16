Bassett man arrested after shooting Martinsville man inside a car, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding Friday morning.

At about 10:16 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center that someone was shot inside a vehicle and was driven to the Horsepasture Rescue Squad.

When deputies arrived at the rescue squad at about 10:25 a.m., they found a man inside a 2002 Honda Civic with a gunshot wound in his back.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michael Shane McBride, from Martinsville.

McBride was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that 41-year-old Harley Daniel Pendleton, of Bassett, got into a fight over a vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, McBride tried to take the vehicle, which had mechanical issues and shut down after driving a short distance, from Pendleton’s property,

Pendleton then chased down McBride, who was driving in another vehicle, and blocked him with his truck before firing multiple rounds into McBride’s vehicle, according to authorities.

Authorities said Pendleton was taken into custody and charged with:

Malicious winding

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).