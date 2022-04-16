Three injured after shooting at Brookside Apartments in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three injured Friday evening.

At about 6:11 p.m., officers responded to the Brookside Apartments, located at 89 Belle Terre Drive, for reports that someone was shot in that area.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

At this time, police said they do not have any information on the suspect they can provide.

Lynchburg police ask that anyone that may have video of this incident via security or doorbell cameras are asked to contact them at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

This is an ongoing investigation.