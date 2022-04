VDOT says the crash happened at mile marker 120.8 and at this time, traffic is backed up for about 1.5 miles.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The incident has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

If you’re driving on I-81 Northbound in Montgomery County, you can expect delays due to a vehicle fire.

VDOT says the incident happened at mile marker 120.8 and at this time, traffic is backed up for about 1.5 miles.

The north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

We will update this article once the crash is cleared.