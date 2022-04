LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened Thursday at 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of Oakley Avenue and Richmond Street.

Police said the man who was hit sustained major injuries.

He is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

No charges have been filed against the driver, but the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Lynchburg Police.