School bus crash in Pittsylvania County sends two to hospital

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two people are hurt after a car rear-ended a school bus in Pittsylvania County Friday.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the front of the car lodged underneath the school bus.

The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department said two people were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear if students on board were injured.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.