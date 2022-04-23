Virginia brotherhood raises funds for multiple sclerosis

A Virginia brotherhood took strides Saturday morning to help tackle multiple sclerosis (MS).

A walk to fundraise for research for the chronic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord was held at River’s Edge Park in Roanoke.

The nonprofit, Bearded Villains, joined the effort to not just give back but support one of their own.

David Wood, the organization’s charity officer, was diagnosed with MS eight years ago.

His four-year-old service dog, Eclipse, partly helps Wood overcome his health challenges.

“It really affects your day-to-day,” he said. “You never know what you are going to feel like. You wake up and you’re great and then maybe an hour later you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck.”

But the support of bearded men across the Commonwealth coming beside him gives him the extra strength to push through.

The nonprofit raised more than $1,600 for the cause.

Overall, the fundraising walk collected more than $48,000 for the cause.