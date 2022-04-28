55º

Roanoke named one of 20 finalists for the All-America City award

No other Virginia city made it as a finalist

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City is shining on a national level — and it’s not its first rodeo.

Roanoke is, once again, in the running for the All-America City award.

The National Civic League announced the 20 finalists for this year on Wednesday.

All of the candidates used housing as a platform to promote early school success and equitable learning recovery.

The award will be given to ten cities this summer.

Roanoke has taken home the honor more than any other city in Virginia, and this year, it’s the only city in the Commonwealth that made it as a finalist.

Here’s a list of the finalists:

  • Alliance, Ohio
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Barberton, Ohio
  • Chicago, Ilinois
  • Des Moines, Iowa
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Los Angeles, California
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • New Haven, Connecticut
  • Omaha, Nebraska
  • Palacios, Texas
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Portland, Maine
  • Roanoke, Virginia
  • Sacramento, California
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Springfield, Massachusetts
  • Suncoast, Florida
  • Tarpon Springs, Florida

