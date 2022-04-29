Man charged in sexual assault investigation involving several minors in Campbell County

Niles Lee Anthony Jr., 34, is being charged with forcible sodomy and rape.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation involving minors, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The detailed investigation, which began on Thursday, led to the arrest of 34-year-old Niles Lee Anthony Jr, who is being charged with forcible sodomy and rape.

Authorities say Niles was served on the Campbell County warrants as well as outstanding warrants out of Rockbridge County.

At this time, Anthony is being held without bond and more charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to deputies.