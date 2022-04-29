Halifax County authorities investigate ‘worst animal abuse case they’ve seen’

Halifax County authorities believe Andrew Dease killed his two dogs by dragging them behind his truck for miles on Lowery Road.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – One man is facing felony charges for what investigators call one of the worst animal cruelty cases they have ever seen.

Halifax County authorities believe Andrew Dease killed his two dogs by dragging them behind his truck for miles on Lowery Road.

Dease was arrested earlier this month.

Animal Control officials said they have not seen a case like this since “Tommie the Dog” in Richmond. He was the Pit Bull killed after being tied to a pole and set on fire three years ago.

It was also the case which made animal cruelty a felony charge in Virginia.

“We are the voice for these animals. They have no voice. We have to protect them,” said Catherine Martinette, chief animal warden. “When they are truly abused and neglected, this law allows us to have harsher penalties for these people.”

Dease was released on a $3,500 bond. His court date is set for June 21.