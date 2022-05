According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash near the 127.4 mile marker has led to a 9-mile traffic backup.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – If you’re headed toward Montgomery County on I-81N, you might want to find another route.

At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

10 News will update this article once the crash is cleared.