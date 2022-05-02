Lynchburg police searching for duo in connection to stolen vehicle

William May (L) and Heather Martin (R) are wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg authorities are searching for two people in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 1503 Grace Street in response to a stolen vehicle.

Heather Martin and William May were identified as being involved in the incident and police believe they were in an apartment in the area.

Martin has an active felony warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and May has multiple felony warrants from several jurisdictions, including multiple offenses of possession of a gun with intent to sell schedule I/II drug.

Anyone with information about the incident or the wanted suspects is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-221-6653.