Lynchburg police searching for missing 19-year-old woman with disabilities

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for your help in looking for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Aaliyah McDaniel has been missing since about 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said she left a family member’s home in the 300 block of Mountain View Drive Monday morning to go on a walk.

After she did not return, the family member called the police to report her disappearance.

Aaliyah is considered endangered due to a mental disability, according to police.

Authorities say she takes specific medication daily and does not have a cellphone to contact anyone.

Police ask that anyone with information on her location contacts Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.