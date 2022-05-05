No foul play suspected after body found in Lynchburg apartment

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play in the death of a man found dead in a Lynchburg apartment last week.

Roy Hicks was found around 9:24 a.m. Thursday by officers conducting a welfare check.

The cause of death is pending further investigation, which could take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lynchburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in an apartment Thursday morning.

At about 9:24 a.m., police responded to 605 Harrison Street to check on a man who authorities say had not been seen for several weeks.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a man in “an advanced state of decomposition,” according to police.

The man was identified as 58-year-old Roy Mitchell Hicks, of Lynchburg.

Police say there is no threat to the community

Virginia State Police assisted at the scene with forensic collection equipment and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will be conducting an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900,

The investigation is ongoing.