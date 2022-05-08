Hundreds of people rally in downtown Roanoke to support abortion rights

Hundreds of people marched in downtown Roanoke Saturday afternoon to support the protection of abortion rights.

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people marched in downtown Roanoke Sunday afternoon to support the protection of abortion rights.

The crowd kicked off at City Hall on Campbell Avenue with signs as they chanted “my body, my choice.”

Several people held handmade signs reading ‘defend abortion rights,’ ‘pro-women, pro-choice’ and ‘you got to fight for your rights to be equals.’

This comes days after a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s majority opinion revealed a possible overturn of federal protections for abortion rights.

Rally goers worry if Roe V. Wade is overturned, the decision for personal reproductive and health rights will be eliminated.

“We do not have family support,” a rally organizer said. “It should be a person’s choice to choose whether or not they want motherhood. It especially affects queer folks. It is a mental health issue and physical that people can’t afford.”

A nationwide rally for abortion rights is expected to kick off on May 14.