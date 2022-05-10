Rockbridge County looking to crack down on barking dogs with new ordinance

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County is looking to make an ordinance to crack down on barking dogs.

The Board of Supervisors were presented a draft ordinance during Monday night’s meeting which would allow neighbors to take one another to court over their noisy dogs.

Supervisor Daniel Lyons requested this ordinance.

He says over the last year he has received an increasing number of calls complaining about barking dogs.

“This isn’t meant for the occasional dog that barks or a working dog out guarding animals at night,” he explained during the meeting.

Supervisors say they will work on the draft ordinance and talk about it again at next month’s meeting.

The draft ordinance reads as follows: