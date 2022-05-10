Vinton Palooza kicks off this weekend

A new and exciting event is coming to Vinton.

VINTON, Va. – A new and exciting event is coming to the area this weekend, the Vinton Palooza.

It will include music, activties and vendors.

There will also be an adult beverage garden.

It’s located on the War Memorial lawn, where the wine festivals were held in the past.

Organizers say they’re looking forward to the community seeing it come together.

“We’ve got two bands, The Jared Stout Band will kick off the day and then The Kings will wrap it up in the afternoon. We have food trucks, we have craft vendors, we have yard games. We have something for everybody,” said Angie Chewning, the Executive Director Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.