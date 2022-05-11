Montgomery County looking for poll workers for June primary

Due to an increase in population, the county is adding five new polling precincts.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County election officials are searching for workers to help run polling locations.

Election staff said because of an increase in the population they are adding five new precincts.

Each new precinct needs about five to eight new poll workers.

Montgomery County elections staff say this could help people get a behind-the-scenes look at the voting process.

“These days with all the concern about election integrity, the other thing is this is a great way for people who are concerned about that work on the inside and see all the procedures and safeguards that are in place,” Richard Langford, the Montgomery County Chair of Election Board.

If you would like to become a poll worker for the upcoming elections, you have to be registered in Virginia.