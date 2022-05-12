Franklin County deputy faces no time in connection to DWI charge

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A Franklin County deputy, who was charged after driving while under the influence in April, was sentenced Thursday.

Back in April, McKenzie Dylan Smith was arrested by the Rocky Mount Police Department after driving while under the influence. However, he was released on recognizance and only faced a misdemeanor DWI charge.

On Thursday, Smith was sentenced to 30 days in prison with 30 days suspended in connection to that DWI charge.

For the next 12 months, Smith’s license is restricted, only allowing him to drive under the following circumstances:

To travel to and from Alcohol Safety Action Program (ASAP) meetings

Necessary medical travel

To travel to and from places of religious worship

To travel to and from a job interview with written proof

Smith also faces an ignition interlock restriction, meaning he can only drive a vehicle if he passes a breathalyzer test. If he passes, then the car can start.

He can also travel to and from an ignition interlock facility for monitoring purposes.

As we’ve reported previously, Smith has been placed on administrative suspension, pending an internal investigation, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.