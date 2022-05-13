Veterans honor national mascot therapy dog, Powmia, who served the VA hospital

Veterans said their final goodbye to a national mascot therapy dog.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, veterans said their final goodbyes to a national mascot therapy dog who provided comfort for heroes in the VA hospital.

Roanoke’s Post 64 held a memorial service for Powmia at the VA Medical Center Chapel.

She died last week with symptoms similar to Alzheimer’s disease.

The 29th Infantry Division says the beloved sheltie brought joy to veterans at events, in their homes and in hospice.

Her handler remembered the respect she gave during hospital visits.

“She use to heel next to wheelchairs and walkers. She’d just do it automatically... She would heel next to ‘em,” said Steve “Commando” Roragen, U.S. Army Veteran and Powmia’s handler.

Roragen says Powmia saved two lives during her work and served with the honor guard at funerals.

Our nation’s heroes gave her tribute with the ceremonial folding and presentation of the American flag.