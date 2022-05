Three new lifesaving devices were installed in Roanoke.

The nonprofit Compress and Shock Foundation installed an outdoor AED device at Washington, Thrasher and Fallon parks.

The parks department decided which areas would benefit by having this device in arm’s reach.

Next Saturday, they will host a free hour-long CPR and AED training to show how to respond to an emergency.