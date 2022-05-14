Roanoke veteran killed in World War II laid to rest 77 years later

After decades of waiting, World War II veteran, Edward Benson Jr, of Roanoke was finally laid to rest.

ROANOKE, Va. – After decades of waiting, World War II veteran, Edward Benson Jr., of Roanoke was finally laid to rest.

Benson was killed overseas in 1945 during World War II.

But it wasn’t until this year he was accounted for.

With the help of The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and DNA testing, Benson was finally able to be identified 77 years later.

Friday, Benson’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his life during a visitation at Oakey’s in downtown Roanoke.

Saturday will be his funeral.